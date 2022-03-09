ORIC Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,778 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 633,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

