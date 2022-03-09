Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OGN traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.84 ($0.05). 7,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.46. Origin Enterprises has a 1 year low of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

