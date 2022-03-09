Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.40. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2,092 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

