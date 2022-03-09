Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.40. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 2,092 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.91.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
