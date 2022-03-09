Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.53. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 54,839 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)
