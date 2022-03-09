Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $353.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the highest is $368.50 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $259.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NYSE OUT opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,326.50 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,422 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,259,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

