Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.05. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $11.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Several analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Ovintiv stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 5,618,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,140. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

