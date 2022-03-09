Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.99 ($0.30), with a volume of 95618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.