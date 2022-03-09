Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Tops $13.93 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 14% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $495,383.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

