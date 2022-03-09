PAC Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $22.59 million and $56,346.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,251,922,462 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

