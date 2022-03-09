Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Up 1.9%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.78. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

