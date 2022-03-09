PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.