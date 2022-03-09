PagerDuty (PD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

