PAID Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.91 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $764,688.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.55 or 0.06531532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.87 or 1.00055877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044477 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

