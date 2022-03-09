Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 240,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 113,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.
About Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)
