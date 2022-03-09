Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.01

Shares of Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 529344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Panasonic alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Panasonic Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.