Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

