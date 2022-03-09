Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Tops $20.85 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $1.73 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06452731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.05 or 0.99823661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041459 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,670,190 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

