Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.64. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 957 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $806.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In related news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,005,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,518 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $21,866,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $18,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $6,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
