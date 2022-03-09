Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.64. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 957 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $806.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,005,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,518 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $21,866,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $18,996,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $6,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

