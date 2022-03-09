Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
FNA traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,636. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
