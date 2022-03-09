Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE FNA traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,636. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

