Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

NYSE FNA opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.