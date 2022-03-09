Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Up 15.3%

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) shot up 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.86. 1,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

