Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -384.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKOH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

