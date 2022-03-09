Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.25% of Parke Bancorp worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $118,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

