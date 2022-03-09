Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.72.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $271.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $268.51 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,867,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

