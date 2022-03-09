ParkinGo Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2,194.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,879.63 or 1.00143185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001905 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

