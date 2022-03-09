PARSIQ Price Hits $0.25 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $36.04 million and approximately $910,989.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282173 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.38 or 0.01157202 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003254 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

