Patrick A. Cozza Acquires 4,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRG traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

