Patrick A. Cozza Acquires 4,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FRG traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $55.10.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
