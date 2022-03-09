Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

