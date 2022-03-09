Paul Rennie Acquires 48,167 Shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie bought 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,623.52 ($36,951.47).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulphate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of bone marrow edema, respiratory, and alphaviral arthritis diseases.

