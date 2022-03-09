PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

