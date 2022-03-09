Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) shares rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 229,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,717,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,577 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,350,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 3,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

