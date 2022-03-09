PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $67.68

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.68, but opened at $64.53. PDC Energy shares last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 1,547 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,523 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $305,031.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,765 shares of company stock worth $1,863,979 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

