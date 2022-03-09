Peanut (NUX) Price Hits $0.10

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $960,180.27 and approximately $242,559.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

