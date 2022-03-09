PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 817,086 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 494,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 335,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 173,383 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.