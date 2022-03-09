Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 250,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,480 shares.The stock last traded at $55.83 and had previously closed at $53.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $117,523,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1,196.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

