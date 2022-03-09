Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.39 ($0.06). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 113,643,179 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The company has a market cap of £118.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.08.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.