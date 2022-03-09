Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Down 0.5%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €160.20 ($174.13) and last traded at €162.00 ($176.09). 3,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €162.80 ($176.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €182.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €192.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.