Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 24,714,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. The stock has a market cap of $274.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

