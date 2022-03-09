Phantomx (PNX) Reaches Market Cap of $26,425.24

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $26,425.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00239031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00563477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

