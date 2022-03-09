PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of PHAS stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.75.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.