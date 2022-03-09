PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of PHAS stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $87,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

