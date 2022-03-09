Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,357,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

