Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Gap Down to $35.22

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.22, but opened at $33.66. Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 4,584 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

