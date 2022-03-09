Phore (PHR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,065.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $747,229.00 and approximately $3,065.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002577 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00368948 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,295,654 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

