Phore Price Reaches $0.0271 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Phore has a total market cap of $713,408.20 and $4,326.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002482 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00350399 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,298,513 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

