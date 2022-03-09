Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,171. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,489 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Photronics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Photronics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Photronics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.