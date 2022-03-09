Piper Sandler Comments on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.88 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.30.

TSE:NTR opened at C$122.22 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$66.05 and a 12-month high of C$129.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

