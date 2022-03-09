Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter valued at $2,201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at $3,480,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

