PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $997,255.05 and $496.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,821.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00737752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00199899 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00025619 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

