Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.74

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.74 and last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 67133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.41.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

